Seaplane crashes in Russia; kills two

It caught fire during the fall
Web desk Aug 02, 2023
Photo: Russian La8 seaplane
Photo: Russian La8 seaplane

Two people were killed after a private seaplane crashed in Russia’s northern Krasnoyarsk Region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported on Wednesday.

According to reports, the seaplane caught fire during the fall.

Ten firefighters extinguished the fire using three units of equipment, said officials.

“Today, at 11:18 a.m. (07:18 a.m. Moscow time), we’ve received a report about the crash of a seaplane on the bank of the Dudinka River. Two people died,” the official statement read.

In the meantime, authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident.

