Elahi’s protective bail, bar on arrest: Stay order extended on single bench verdict

The Lahore High Court has been told that the single bench decision to stop the arrest of PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Ealhi in classified cases and grant him protective bail is against the law and Constitution.

The court heard the Punjab government’s appeal against the single bench decision granting protective bail to Elahi and barring his arrest in classified cases.

On being asked what was against the law in the single bench decision, Punjab Advocate General Khalid Ishaq told the court that the single bench took the decision in chamber by exceeding its powers.

He further said that Article 199 of the Constitution was openly violated, adding that the decision was against the law without looking at the record.

Ishaq said the suspect had the forum of the relevant courts as per the law.

The court also extended the stay order on the single bench judgment till August 7.

Parvez Elahi’s lawyer requested that the government’s appeal be declared inadmissible.

The government did not apply for appeal before the single bench, Ali Zafar said.

The court then adjourned the hearing till Monday.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the appeal.

A single bench of the LHC had restrained the authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in secret cases and granted him protective bail.