Fee imposed on media coverage for Metro Bus, Orange Line train stations in Punjab

The Punjab Mass Transit Authority has announced the imposition of fees on media coverage of Metro Bus and Orange Line train stations.

Under the new guidelines, media organizations seeking to cover these transit stations will be required to pay a coverage fee, and permission for coverage will be decided based on this payment.

The authority classified the stations into three categories across the Orange Line. In Category A, which includes eight stations, the coverage fee has been set at Rs. 246,000 per station.

For Category B, which comprises 10 stations, a coverage fee of Rs. 185,000 has been imposed. Lastly, Category C, encompassing eight stations, will have a coverage fee of Rs. 124,000.

Moreover, it has been clarified that the coverage fee of Rs. 124,000 will also apply to media organizations intending to cover the Metro Bus service.