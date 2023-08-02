Amjad Zubair Tiwana takes charge as FBR Chairman

In a significant development for the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Amjad Zubair Tiwana, a grade-21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS), has officially taken charge as the new FBR Chairman.

The appointment was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Tiwana succeeds Asim Ahmed, who recently retired after reaching the age of superannuation on July 30.

Undoubtedly, Tiwana faces a daunting challenge ahead, as the nation has committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to achieve an ambitious revenue target of Rs9.415 trillion for the ongoing fiscal year.

This formidable task demands strategic acumen and deft policy execution to bolster the national exchequer.

Following the precedent set by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the present regime has once again opted to appoint a junior officer to this crucial position.

Dr. Ashfaq Ahmed was previously appointed as FBR Chairman by PTI, despite being junior to at least 11 officers within the top tax body.