ECP to indict Imran Khan in contempt case on August 22

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is scheduled to indict the ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, Imran Khan, in a contempt case on August 22.

Following his removal from power, Imran Khan is currently facing multiple cases, and the ECP has instructed him to ensure his presence before the commission on Wednesday.

Last week, a member of the commission from Sindh deferred the indictment of the former premier upon the request of his counsel. The deferment was granted as proceedings were underway against other former party leaders, including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

During the case hearing, the lawyer representing the PTI chief requested a further deferment, citing the need for more time to collect the case record. The lawyer clarified that Imran Khan had recently gone to the hospital for a medical check-up, but otherwise, he had been appearing before courts on a daily basis for many days.

Additionally, the lawyer emphasized that Imran Khan had not been found guilty in any of the ongoing cases.

Subsequently, the court announced that Imran Khan would be indicted on August 22 and adjourned the hearing for the time being.