Apple’s September event uncertain: No guarantee of new iPhone unveiling

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 15 series is facing some obstacles ahead of its expected September launch.

The flagship model, iPhone 15 Pro Max, has been hit the hardest by manufacturing problems at LG Display and BOE, who have yet to gain Apple’s approval to produce screens for the device.

The issues stem from the new slim bezels featured in both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the exclusive new periscope camera for the latter.

Additionally, production challenges are affecting the new 48-megapixel cameras in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus.

LG Display and BOE are struggling to incorporate Dynamic Island cutouts into the displays, while Sony and LG Innotek are facing yield problems with the 48MP and periscope cameras, respectively.

To cope with the situation, Apple is focusing its production efforts on the iPhone 15 Pro to maintain a balance between Pro and non-Pro models.

Last year’s iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models outsold the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus at launch, but the significant price increases for the iPhone 15 Pros may impact sales this time.

While the production issues are gradually improving, BOE is not expected to resolve its problems until 2024.

In the meantime, Apple has sought assistance from Samsung to cover the panel shortages from LG Display and BOE.

Despite the challenges, Apple is still planning to announce all iPhone 15 models in September, but there are conflicting reports on whether they will be available for sale until Q4.

For those willing to wait or reserve early, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will closely resemble the design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, featuring Dynamic Island designs, A16 chipsets, and a 48-megapixel primary camera.