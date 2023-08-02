Toshakhana case: Judge warns Imran’s counsel to present witnesses list today

The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has warned the counsel for PTI Chairman Imran Khan that if he did not present the list of witnesses today, his client’s right to do so would be withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar was hearing the Toshakhana case against the PTI chief.

The election commission’s lawyer Saad Hassan appeared in court, as did Imran Khan’s lawyers Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry and Mirza Asim Baig.

Khalid Yousuf told the judge that senior counsel Khawaja Haris is busy in the Supreme Court, and sought time till noon.

“He had to present the list of witnesses in court,” the ECP lawyer said.

Judge Dilawar told the PTI chief’s lawyer that if they don’t present the list of witnesses today, his right will be suspended.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till noon.