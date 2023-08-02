Toshakhana case: Imran Khan’s witnesses list rejected, parties called tomorrow

The Islamabad additional district and sessions judge rejected the list of witnesses presented by the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana criminal case as irrelevant.

The lawyers for the parties concerned have now been called for presenting final arguments at 11am tomorrow.

The court has made it clear that if the final arguments are not presented, the decision will be reserved.

The judge said that the lawyers could not prove that the witnesses were related to the case.

Judge Humayun Dilawar adjourned the hearing of the case till 11am on Thursday.

Earlier, Imran Khan’s counsel Barrister Gohar Ali Khan submitted a list of four private witnesses in the court.

“One witness relates to tax returns, another belongs to a private bank,” the lawyer said.

The judge remarked that the witnesses had to be presented today and not their list.

The lawyer then sought time till tomorrow to present the witnesses, while the judge ordered to present the witnesses today, and adjourned the hearing for some time.

Gohar Ali Khan said the witnesses were in Karachi, at which the election commission’s counsel said all the witnesses listed were private.

After the break, the lawyer submitted an application for exemption from appearance for the PTI chairman, while the judge asked where the witnesses were.

Gohar Ali Khan replied that they had already sought time till tomorrow to present the witnesses.

The election commission’s lawyer stated that it should be explained to the court how the private witnesses were related to the case, which is about the asset details the suspect has filed.

Amjad Pervaiz remarked that the first three names on the list provided are tax consultants, adding the case was not related to income tax returns or wealth assessment.

He further said not presenting the witnesses was akin to delaying the case.

On being asked by Judge Dilawar who the witnesses on the list were, Gohar Ali Khan said Usman Ali had prepared Imran Khan’s Form B.

He further said if the witnesses were deemed irrelevant the court could stop them from recording statements. He added that all the witnesses will appear in court and apprise it of the factuality of the documents.

The court ruled that the lawyer submitted a list of witnesses but did not present them. The defence side submitted a list of four witnesses, and requested for time to record their statements.

It further dictated in the written order the election commission’s lawyer objected to the list of witnesses, as a list of public witnesses was to be submitted today, but was not.

The witnesses list submitted includes tax consultants and accountants, while the case relates to Form B and a false affidavit.

The order further said the lawyer could not prove the witnesses’ relevance to the case, and now the defence could not be allowed to present the witnesses.

The court then called both the parties tomorrow for final arguments and if someone does not appear tomorrow for the arguments, the decision would be pronounced.

Earlier in the day, the court warned the counsel for PTI Chairman Imran Khan that if he did not present the list of witnesses today, his client’s right to do so would be withdrawn.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar was hearing the Toshakhana case against the PTI chief.

The election commission’s lawyer Saad Hassan appeared in court, as did Imran Khan’s lawyers Khalid Yousuf Chaudhry and Mirza Asim Baig.

Khalid Yousuf told the judge that senior counsel Khawaja Haris is busy in the Supreme Court, and sought time till noon.

“He had to present the list of witnesses in court,” the ECP lawyer said.

Judge Dilawar told the PTI chief’s lawyer that if they don’t present the list of witnesses today, his right will be suspended.

The court then adjourned the hearing of the case till noon.