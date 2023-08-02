Heavy showers expected in Azad Kashmir, caution advised for travelers

A fresh spell of rains is likely to begin in Azad Kashmir today (Wednesday), with rains anticipated in all 10 districts of the region from August 2 to 7, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has issued a warning, stating that heavy rains are expected in various parts of Azad Kashmir, potentially leading to challenging weather conditions in the region.

In light of the upcoming downpours, the local administration has advised both tourists and locals to exercise caution while traveling.

The hilly areas are at particular risk of landslides and floods, and authorities are urging individuals to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions during this period of rainfall.

Due to a landslide at Kohala Road, traffic between Muzaffarabad and Rawalpindi, Islamabad has been suspended, subsequently causing difficulties for passengers.

In contrast, the rest of the country is forecasted to experience hot and humid weather over the next 24 hours.

However, some isolated areas, including Islamabad, the Potohar region, north/northeast Punjab, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, may experience rain-wind or thundershowers, providing some respite from the heat for those regions.