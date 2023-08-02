Dollar continues on upward trajectory, sees another major surge

The US dollar continues on an upward trajectory this week, as it sees another surge on Wednesday.

The American currency saw a major bump in its value against the rupee, as it gained Rs1.50 and was traded at Rs292.50.

Earlier, the currency had surged by 71 paisas to trade at Rs288.25 in the interbank market.

The greenback started the day’s trading session with a jump of 46 paisas in the interbank market.

The dollar reached Rs288 against the rupee.

The value of the US dollar experienced slight fluctuations in the interbank market on Tuesday, with a notable 90-paisa increase observed in its value against the Pakistani rupee.

At the closing time of trading on Tuesday, the State Bank indicated that the dollar was traded at Rs287.54.

However, in the open market it saw a decline of Re1 and was traded at Rs290.