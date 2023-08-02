‘World’s oldest man’ dies aged 127

Jose Paulino Gomes, born in 1895, world’s oldest man has died at the ripe old age of 127 – just seven days before his 128th birthday.

According to local media, Jose passed away on July 28 at his home in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

The centenarian leaves behind seven children, 25 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

According to reports, he was still riding horses up until four years ago.

Mr. Gomes was born before the death of Queen Victoria, the Wright brothers’ first flight, and the discovery of X-rays – living through both World Wars and three global pandemics.

Jose worked as an animal tamer.

The current official record holder, according to the Guinness World Records, is Spain’s Maria Branyas Morera, who is 115.

Records over Paulino Gomes’s age however clash with previous records which state French woman Jeanne Calment to have been the oldest person to have lived, dying aged 122 in 1997.

It’s unclear whether his age will be looked into and verified by Guinness World Records.