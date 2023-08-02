SC asked to take suo motu over maid torture case

In a recent development, a petition on Wednesday was filed in the Human Rights Cell of the Supreme Court of Pakistan urging the apex court to take suo motu over a case in which a teenage maid - Rizwana - who was reportedly severely tortured by a civil judge’s wife.

The application has been submitted by lawyer Rana Nauman demanding accountability for the accused judge’s wife.

Read also: Civil judge’s wife Somia Asim gets interim bail in maid torture case

According to the text of the petition, the incident occurred at the residence of an administrative officer of the Islamabad Judicial Academy.

Rizwana’s condition is said to be critical as a result of the violence inflicted upon her by the accused woman, it added.

In the petition, the lawyer further requests the apex court to take suo motu notice of the matter, asserting that the severity of the case warrants immediate attention to protect the rights and safety of domestic workers across the nation.