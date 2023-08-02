PM Shehbaz, Turkish vice president to jointly launch PNS Tariq today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz will jointly launch the fourth MILGEM Class Corvette – PNS Tariq, at the Karachi Shipyard today.

Initiated in 2018, the MILGEM project envisages the construction of four Corvettes for the Pakistan Navy, including two in Pakistan and two in Turkiye.

Prime Minister Sharif, earlier, attended the launch ceremony of the third Naval Corvette, PNS Khyber, in Istanbul, in November last year.

The first two Corvettes, PNS Babur and PNS Badar, were launched in Istanbul and Karachi, in August 2021 and May 2022, respectively.

The MILGEM project represents an enduring symbol of the Pakistan-Turkiye collaboration in the maritime domain.

It is a tangible step towards self-reliance and indigenization and would fulfill the critical security needs of Pakistan Navy.