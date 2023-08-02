Six killed, four injured in bus-van collision

In an unfortunate incident, at least six people were killed while four others sustained injuries on Wednesday following a horrific collision between a van and a passenger bus near DG Khan Road in Loralai.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the deceased and injured to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, six passengers could not survive the impact of the collision and succumbed to their injuries before they could be provided with medical aid.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident was caused due to overspeeding by one of the vehicles involved.

In the meantime, police have started an investigation into the incident.

The stretch of DG Khan Road where the accident occurred is known for its winding turns and narrow lanes, which require cautious driving. Hence, road accidents are not uncommon in the region.