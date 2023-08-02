Court moved against massive petroleum price hike

A miscellaneous petition on Wednesday has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the incumbent government’s recent announcement of an increase of up to Rs20 per litre in fuel prices for the next fortnight.

The plea was submitted by Advocate Azhar Siddique in which the federal government and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) have been named as parties in the petition.

Citing the prevailing global trend of declining petroleum prices, the plea asserts that Pakistan’s decision to raise fuel costs goes against the current international pattern.

The petitioner highlights that while fuel prices are decreasing worldwide, the government of Pakistan has implemented a further hike, potentially exacerbating inflation in the country.

Advocate Azhar urges the LHC to annul the recent fuel price increase, emphasizing its potential to worsen the inflationary position in the country.

The petition calls for a review of the decision in light of the global downward trend in fuel costs and the potential adverse effects on the nation’s economic stability.