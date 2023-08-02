US to continue backing Pakistan’s counterterrorism measures: State Dept

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering commitment to collaborating with Pakistan in addressing the shared threat posed by terrorist groups in the region.

Miller’s statement came in response to a question asked during a press briefing on Tuesday about the recent heinous suicide attack at the workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam - Fazl (JUI-F) in Khar, capital area of Bajaur resulting in loss of more than 50 lives and around 150 injured.

In the face of the devastating attack, Miller expressed his belief in the resilience of the Pakistani people and their capacity to recover.

“The Pakistani people have suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists,” he stated, emphasising the US government’s continued support for Pakistan in combating terrorism while promoting the rule of law and human rights.

During the briefing, Miller also addressed the recent visit of the Chinese vice premier to Islamabad for talks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He asserted that the United States stands committed to supporting Pakistan’s economic development and fostering trade and investment ties with the country.

However, he highlighted the need for transparency, sustainable financing practices, and the preservation of national data security to ensure mutual benefits for Pakistan and its partners.

“The US welcomes trade and investment that promote development and growth,” Miller stated, emphasizing the importance of responsible economic practices in bilateral relations.

Pakistan and the United States have long maintained a close partnership in combating terrorism and addressing regional security challenges, the spox added.

Miller’s remarks underscored the enduring commitment of the US government to work collaboratively with Pakistan to root out terrorism and promote stability in the region.

“We remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region,” added Mr Miller.

He went on to say that the US will continue to support the Pakistani Government’s efforts to combat terrorism in a manner that promotes the rule of law and the protection of human rights.