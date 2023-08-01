Pakistan Hockey Team reaches Chennai for Asian Champions Trophy

Pakistan Hockey Team reached Chennai for the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey tournament, which will begin on 3 August.

Pakistan team reached Amritsar via Wahga Border earlier in the day. They will take on Malaysia in their first match on 3 August.

Pakistan team was given a warm welcome in their hotel in Chennai, as they also posed for a group photo with their hosts.

Pakistan team will also take on South Korea on 4 August, Japan on 6 August and then China on 7 August.

They will take on the arch-rivals India on 9 August whereas the final of the event will be played on 12 August.

Pakistan have won the event three times whereas India had also won twice and shared the trophy once with Pakistan.