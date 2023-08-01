JUI proposes Engineer Usman Badini as interim Balochistan CM

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) has put forward the name of former Member National Assembly Engineer Usman Badini as a candidate for the caretaker Balochistan chief minister.

According to sources, neither the government nor the opposition has officially proposed any name for the caretaker chief minister position. However, both sides in Balochistan have intensified their consultations to establish a caretaker provincial government.

JUI’s proposal for Engineer Usman Badini as the caretaker chief minister has garnered the support of BNP Mengal. Nevertheless, sources reveal that the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has reservations about the nomination. Several leaders from BAP are reportedly vying for the position, leading to internal debates over the selection.

In an interview with Samaa TV, former Badini confirmed that JUI has suggested his name for the role. He expressed gratitude for the party’s trust in him. Notably, Engineer Usman Badini previously served as a member of the National Assembly on JUI’s ticket in the previous government.

Alongside Badini, several other names are circulating in political circles as potential contenders for the interim Balochistan CM. Some of the notable figures include BAP Senator Kahida Babar, former bureaucrat Shabbir Mengal, and Miner Ahmed Badini.

As the deliberations continue, the final decision regarding the caretaker chief minister of Balochistan is yet to be determined.