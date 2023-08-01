Armaan Malik shares sneak peek of ‘Sleepless Nights,’ English single

Renowned Indian singer Armaan Malik has set his sights on the international music scene, and he recently delighted fans with a sneak peek into his upcoming English single “Sleepless Nights.”

View this post on Instagram

Following the success of his previous English single, “You,” Armaan is now eager to captivate audiences once again with his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics.

With “You” gaining widespread acclaim and appreciation from music lovers worldwide, Armaan Malik’s venture into the English music industry has been met with an overwhelming response. The song showcased his versatility as an artist and demonstrated his ability to resonate with listeners across different cultures.

View this post on Instagram

As the excitement builds for “Sleepless Nights,” Armaan shared a snippet of the song on social media, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the full release. The teaser hints at yet another emotionally charged track that showcases the depth of his vocal prowess.

Armaan’s foray into the English music landscape signifies a growing trend of Indian artists exploring and making a mark in the global music industry. His distinctive style and ability to evoke emotions through his music have garnered him a dedicated fan base not only in India but also internationally.

With “Sleepless Nights” poised to release soon, Armaan Malik’s journey as an international artist continues to gain momentum. As he aims to win over hearts across the globe, fans eagerly await to experience the magic of his music once again and witness the next chapter in his promising career.