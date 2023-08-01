Pakistan vs India match expected to be played on 14 October now

Pakistan and India’s match would be played on 14 October now, as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) have reached census on the new schedule.

Indian board’s secretary Jay Shah had said that few boards had reservations over getting less days to rest between the World Cup Games, so they were going to change it.

According to the sources of Samaa TV, the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, which was to be played on 12 October, will be played on 10 October.

The venues of the matches are going to remain same. Pakistan was going to get rest of six days between Sri Lanka and Netherlands match, but now they will get three days rest after the first match against Netherlands and three days rest before the match against India.

Pakistan will start their campaign against Netherlands on 6 October. The new schedule is expected to be announced in next few days.