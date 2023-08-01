All you need to know about amendments in Official Secrets Act

The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Official Secrets Act, 1923, that would allow intelligence agencies to enter and search any person or place without a warrant, if necessary by use of force.

The bill, titled “Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

The bill also proposes up to three years in jail for anyone who discloses the identity of members of intelligence agencies, informants, or sources.

Notably, the bill is yet to sail through the upper house, Senate.

Salient features