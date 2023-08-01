All you need to know about amendments in Official Secrets Act
The National Assembly (NA) on Tuesday passed a bill to amend the Official Secrets Act, 1923, that would allow intelligence agencies to enter and search any person or place without a warrant, if necessary by use of force.
The bill, titled “Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023”, was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi.
The bill also proposes up to three years in jail for anyone who discloses the identity of members of intelligence agencies, informants, or sources.
Notably, the bill is yet to sail through the upper house, Senate.
Salient features
Section 6-A (unauthorised disclosure of identities): This amendment would create a new offence of unauthorised disclosure of the identities of members of intelligence agencies, informants or sources. The offence would be punishable by up to three years in jail and a fine of up to Rs10 million.
Section 8-A (definition of “enemy”): This amendment would add a new definition of “enemy” to the act. The new definition would mean “any person who is directly or indirectly, intentionally or unintentionally working for or engaged with the foreign power, foreign agent, non-state actor, organisation, entity, association or group guilty of a particular act tending to show a purpose that is prejudicial to the interest and safety of Pakistan”.
Section 9 (attempts or incitement to offences): This amendment would substitute the existing section with a new provision that would make it a crime to incite, conspire, attempt, aid or abet the commission of an offence under the act. The offence would be punishable in the same way as the underlying offence.
Section 11 (search warrants): This amendment would add a new subsection to the section that would allow intelligence agencies to enter and search any person or place without a warrant, if necessary by use of force. The amendment would also allow intelligence agencies to seize any document or other evidence of an offence.
Section 12-A (investigations): This amendment would create a new section that would set out the procedures for investigations under the act. The amendment would state that investigations would be conducted by officers of the Federal Investigating Agency (FIA). The FIA director general would have the power to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate cases under the act. The amendment would also require the FIA to complete investigations within 30 working days.
Section 12-B (admissibility of material collected): This amendment would create a new section that would make all material collected during the course of an inquiry or investigation under the act admissible in court. This would include electronic devices, data, information, documents, or any other material that facilitates the commission of an offence under the act.