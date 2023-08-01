Another polio case surfaces in Bannu

Another poliovirus case has been detected in a three-year-old child of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the affected child’s lifelong disability is a cause for concern and only vaccines could eliminate lifelong disability.

“Since 2021, no polio cases have been reported outside South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while anti-polio campaign is starting from next week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Abdul Qadir Patel commented.

The federal health minister said that parents must administer polio drops to children.

Meanwhile, anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in Mianwali.