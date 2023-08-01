Watch Live
Another polio case surfaces in Bannu

This is the second poliovirus case detected in 2023 in Pakistan
Arham Fatima Aug 01, 2023
Another poliovirus case has been detected in a three-year-old child of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel said that the affected child’s lifelong disability is a cause for concern and only vaccines could eliminate lifelong disability.

“Since 2021, no polio cases have been reported outside South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while anti-polio campaign is starting from next week in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Abdul Qadir Patel commented.

The federal health minister said that parents must administer polio drops to children.

Meanwhile, anti-polio campaign has been kicked off in Mianwali.

