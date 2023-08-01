Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ first look - An inspiring sports drama

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has unveiled the first look of his much-anticipated film, ‘Chandu Champion,’ based on the real-life story of a sportsman and his unwavering determination.

The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan and produced by the prolific Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers have set the release date for 14th June 2024, making it a grand Eid 2024 release.

The captivating first look showcases Kartik Aaryan as ‘Chandu,’ exuding an aura of grit and passion as he embodies the spirit of a true champion. The film promises to be a stirring sports drama that celebrates the human spirit of perseverance and never giving up, taking audiences on an inspiring journey of determination and triumph.

Kabir Khan, known for his exemplary storytelling, is all set to bring the real-life heroics of the sportsman to the silver screen, capturing the essence of his struggles, victories, and indomitable spirit.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who has delivered numerous blockbusters, is confident that ‘Chandu Champion’ will resonate with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, leaving a lasting impact with its powerful narrative and outstanding performances.

As the buzz around ‘Chandu Champion’ intensifies, fans eagerly await the Eid 2024 release to witness Kartik Aaryan’s stellar portrayal of the real-life sportsman and experience the emotional rollercoaster of a story that celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.