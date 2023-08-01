‘Zinda Banda’ smashes records, SRK’s charm creates sensational milestone

The song “Zinda Banda” from Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie ‘Jawan’, which features Anirudh’s captivating music, has taken the internet by storm.

Within the first 24 hours of its release, the song garnered a staggering 44.25 million views and 985K likes across all languages on YouTube, making it a monumental success.

The magnetic combination of Anirudh’s music and Shah Rukh Khan’s charisma has worked wonders for the song, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Social media platforms have been abuzz with praise for both the infectious tune and Shah Rukh Khan’s enchanting screen presence.

“Zinda Banda’s” music video features stunning visuals, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s dynamic persona and energetic moves in the movie’s gripping storyline. The song’s powerful lyrics and catchy beats have struck a chord with audiences of all ages, driving them to share, like, and comment on the video incessantly. The song was released in three languages including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, and all three have received immense love and fandom.

As the countdown to the movie’s release begins, the overwhelming response to “Zinda Banda” is sets high expectations for the film. Fans eagerly anticipate Shah Rukh Khan’s magic, along with Anirudh’s soul-stirring music, which promises an unforgettable cinematic experience.

The record-breaking views and likes within just 24 hours reflect the massive anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming project and the immense impact of Anirudh’s exceptional composition. With the song’s soaring popularity, “Zinda Banda” continues to dominate social media, signalling that the movie is bound to create waves at the box office upon its release.