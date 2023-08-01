Watch Live
Amjad Zubair Tiwana appointed as new FBR chairman

Ahmed also served as FBR chairman in 2021 for few months
Shakeel Ahmed Aug 01, 2023
Malik Amjad Zubair Towana has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A notification in this regard has been issued.

Zubair Towana is a Grade 21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service and currently posted as Member Income Tax Policy.

According to a summary forwarded in this regard, three candidates’ names were proposed for the coveted position: Rashid Mahmood Langrial, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service group; Amjad Zubair Tiwana, presently serving as FBR member IRS Operations; and Syed Nadeem Rizvi, member administration and most senior among the contenders.

Previously, Ahmed also served as the FBR chairman in 2021 for a few months ahead of Javed Ghani’s retirement but was replaced after a data-hacking incident occurred in the FBR.

Federal Board of Revenue

