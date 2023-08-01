Amjad Zubair Tiwana appointed as new FBR chairman

Malik Amjad Zubair Towana has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

A notification in this regard has been issued.

Zubair Towana is a Grade 21 officer of the Inland Revenue Service and currently posted as Member Income Tax Policy.

According to a summary forwarded in this regard, three candidates’ names were proposed for the coveted position: Rashid Mahmood Langrial, an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service group; Amjad Zubair Tiwana, presently serving as FBR member IRS Operations; and Syed Nadeem Rizvi, member administration and most senior among the contenders.

Previously, Ahmed also served as the FBR chairman in 2021 for a few months ahead of Javed Ghani’s retirement but was replaced after a data-hacking incident occurred in the FBR.