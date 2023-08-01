Disha Patani shines as epitome of elegance at Indian Couture Week

Indian Couture Week witnessed a spectacular moment as the gorgeous Disha Patani graced the ramp in a sparkling silver ensemble that left the audience spellbound.

The talented actress showcased the work of a prominent designer and stunned everyone with her ethereal beauty and grace.

Dressed in an exquisite creation, Disha exuded elegance and glamour as she sashayed down the runway. The silver ensemble accentuated her flawless figure and added a touch of sparkle to her look, making her the cynosure of all eyes.

Indian Couture Week is a prestigious event in the fashion industry, showcasing the finest couture creations from renowned designers. Disha Patani’s presence on the ramp added an extra layer of allure to the event, drawing attention from fashion enthusiasts and critics alike.

The actress’s impeccable walk and confident demeanour captivated the audience, earning her accolades for her impeccable fashion sense. Social media platforms were abuzz with praise for Disha’s mesmerizing appearance, with fans showering her with compliments and admiration.

Disha Patani’s association with Indian Couture Week further solidifies her status as a style icon in the industry. Her presence on the runway showcased not only her beauty but also her versatility as a showstopper for high-profile fashion events.

With her radiant smile and graceful presence, Disha Patani proved once again why she is one of the most sought-after celebrities in the fashion world. Her dazzling silver ensemble and confident stride made her a true star of the Indian Couture Week, leaving everyone in awe of her beauty and poise