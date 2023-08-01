At least 12 killed in Brazil police operation

At least 12 people have been killed in a police operation in Brazil launched after an officer was gunned down outside Sao Paulo, authorities said Tuesday, triggering calls for an independent investigation.

The crackdown on drug trafficking gangs in the city of Guaruja was launched Friday, a day after a 30-year-old police special forces officer was shot dead while on patrol in the southeastern port town.

“Since the start of the operation, 12 suspects have died after attacking security forces,” the Sao Paulo state security ministry said in a statement.

The state police force’s internal ombudsman’s office is investigating more deaths stemming from the operation, and estimates the total number could rise to 19, newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

Guaruja, located around 60 kilometers (35 miles) southeast of Sao Paulo, is one of several port cities feeding Brazil’s economic capital.

Authorities said they had arrested 32 suspects so far in the crackdown, dubbed “Operation Shield” – including the policeman’s alleged killer – and seized 11 weapons and more than 20 kilos (44 pounds) of drugs.

Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas said Monday the deaths had occurred in clashes with police, and denied officers had committed rights violations.

“It is unacceptable for criminals to attack a police officer,” he told a press conference.

“We don’t want confrontations, but we won’t tolerate aggression either.”

However, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s justice minister, Flavio Dino, criticized the operation, saying the police reaction “doesn’t seem proportional to the crime committed.”

The Arns Commission, a rights group, called for an “immediate investigation” of the deaths, and Amnesty International criticized Freitas for “legitimizing police violence.”

Heavily armed clashes between police and drug gangs are frequent in Brazil, where alleged abuses by security forces have sparked politically charged debates.