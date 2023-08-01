Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor sizzle on the ramp at Indian Couture Week

In a fashion event that left the audience awestruck, Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapoor turned heads as they walked the ramp together for renowned designers Shantanu and Nikhil.

The duo’s chemistry and style on the runway were nothing short of mesmerizing, making it one of the highlights of the fashion show.

Sara Ali Khan, known for her vivacious personality and impeccable fashion sense, looked ethereal in an intricately designed peachy pink ensemble by Shantanu and Nikhil. The actress exuded elegance and charm as she gracefully showcased the designer’s creation.

On the other hand, Aditya Roy Kapoor, with his suave looks and charismatic presence, complemented Sara perfectly on the runway. His dapper appearance and confidence added a touch of allure to the fashion show.

The collection showcased by Shantanu and Nikhil received rave reviews for its blend of traditional elements with contemporary aesthetics. The designers’ creative vision, coupled with Sara and Aditya’s show-stopping presence, made the event a night to remember in the fashion industry.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike were quick to flood social media platforms with admiration for the on-screen pair’s stunning appearance. The photos from the ramp walk went viral on social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments from fans who couldn’t get enough of the duo’s sizzling chemistry.