‘Dreamgirl 2’ trailer unveiled: A laughter riot packed with entertainment

The long-awaited trailer for “Dreamgirl 2” has been released, and fans of the original comedy film are in for a treat.

Starring the versatile Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles once again, the trailer promises a laughter-filled roller-coaster ride that is sure to keep audiences entertained.

“Dreamgirl,” the prequel to the sequel, was a massive hit and earned Ayushmann accolades for his stellar performance. The film’s unique premise and humour resonated with viewers, making it a memorable cinematic experience.

In “Dreamgirl 2,” Ayushmann reprises his iconic role, bringing back his unmatched talent for impersonating female voices with hilarious results. Ananya Panday, and Paresh Rawal are the new additions to the story, the rest of the characters have been the same as in the previous part of the film. The trailer offers a glimpse into the zany situations and comic misunderstandings that await in the upcoming film.

As the trailer gains momentum on social media platforms, fans and critics alike have showered praise for the film’s engaging plot, and witty dialogues, and Ayushmann returns to play the character of Karam also known for his talents of talking in a feminine voice. Ayushman’s female character named Pooja will return to find ways to survive their lives amid loans and lack of money. “Dreamgirl 2” is expected to be a laugh-out-loud entertainer that will keep viewers hooked throughout its runtime.

With its blend of comedy, entertainment, and Ayushmann’s trademark charm, “Dreamgirl 2” is set to take audiences on a memorable ride once again. As anticipation builds for its release, fans eagerly await the chance to experience the full comedic extravaganza on the big screen.