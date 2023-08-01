Bilawal urges Afghanistan to take decisive action against terrorism

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has called on Afghanistan to take decisive action against terrorism emanating from its soil.

Addressing a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after launching ‘Digitised system under Foreign Minister’s Change Management Reforms’, he emphasized that terrorists within Afghanistan have been targeting innocent people, and it is essential for Kabul to fulfill its promises to the international community to combat terrorism effectively.

The foreign minister expressed Pakistan’s willingness to assist its neighboring country in addressing this critical issue.

He said Pakistan’s stance was clear and it had demanded the Afghan interim set up to curb terrorism, as cooperation against the menace of terrorism was in the interest of both countries. Afghanistan had no standing army, anti-terrorists force or border management force which caused the capacity issues to face terrorism, he opined.

“In the past, we had faced the threats and together will face them,” he added. Pakistan, he said, was ready to assist them as they had the capacity issues to deal with such threats.

Bilawal underscored Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining a non-aligned stance and avoiding involvement in block politics. He asserted that Pakistan’s primary concern is the cessation of terrorism and violence from Afghanistan’s territory, and the country stands ready to extend support to achieve this goal.

Addressing concerns about the use of NATO’s left-behind weapons by terrorists and criminals, Bilawal Bhutto urged the Afghan government to ensure a clear intention to combat terrorism effectively.

He said that due to consistent global engagements under his stewardship, and with the countries in the Middle East, the United States, China, and other members of the United Nations, they had increased Pakistan’s outreach and viewpoint on different issues, leading to success at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) after the country was removed from the grey list and climate change issue.

The FM went on to say that during the floods last year and afterward, in the post-flood scenario, the international community came to support Pakistan in the relief and rehabilitation efforts.