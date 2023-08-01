‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ concludes with heartwarming finale

“Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” the much-awaited Pakistani romantic drama seriel, has captivated audiences with its touching storyline and stellar performances.

The plot revolves around a love triangle, beautifully portrayed by talented actors, Wahaj Ali, Hania Amir, and Zaviyar Nouman playing Saad, Maheer and Areeb respectively. Written by Sidra Sehar, and directed by Badar Mehmood garnered immense fame, not only in Pakistan but also in India.

Throughout the drama, the on-screen chemistry between Saad and Maheer left a lasting impact, tugging at heartstrings and resonating with viewers of all ages. As the story unfolded, audiences were drawn into a roller-coaster of emotions, experiencing the highs and lows of the characters’ love journey. Zaviyar Nouman (Areeb) played a negative role in the serial, though many did not resonate with the way the writers ended his story.

The drama’s climax, highly anticipated by fans, beautifully tied all loose ends and concluded with a heartwarming happy ending, with Maheer and Saad’s union, as they were eager to see their favourites getting together. Viewers were left with smiles on their faces, content with the resolution of the love story.

“Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” has received critical acclaim for its sensitive portrayal of emotions and the realistic depiction of relationships. The movie’s soul-stirring music and picturesque cinematography add to its charm, creating an immersive cinematic experience.

Fans poured in their reactions and thoughts about the ending of the drama and the portrayal of the characters by the esteemed actors.