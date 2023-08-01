On a knife’s edge: Ruling allies engage in intensive consultation for interim PM

The mission to appoint a caretaker prime minister in Pakistan has entered a critical phase, with intensified consultation between the government and its allies.

The government coalition is currently consulting on five potential candidates for the caretaker prime minister position. In response, both the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have initiated consultations with their respective allies to finalise their preferred names.

Ayaz Sadiq, heading the government team, has reached out to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) and Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP). He suggested leaving the decision on the three final candidates for caretaker prime minister to the party leadership. Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, and Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been contacting other parties to seek their support in making the crucial decision.

Well-informed sources revealed that the five candidates under consideration hail from the four provinces, with two names from Punjab, and one name each from Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Both major parties appear to be in favor of selecting neutral candidates from the business community or civil society.

On Monday, all political parties in the ruling alliance - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - had been given a deadline of two days to name a caretaker prime minister.

The deadline was set at a consultative meeting of the coalition parties held at the Parliament House in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by representatives of coalition parties.

The parties have been asked by the government to nominate names for the caretaker slot after consulting with leadership in two days.

The current National Assembly (NA) is due to dissolve on August 12, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has hinted at dissolving it before official tenure.

The caretaker government will be responsible for overseeing the general election, which is expected to be held in October.