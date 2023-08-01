Bajaur blast turns out doomsday for newlywed bride

A newlywed groom named Ejaz was also martyred in a suicide blast at a workers’ convention of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ejaz Ahmed, 20, married eleven just days ago was among 55 unfortunate people who died in the deadly suicide blast in Bajaur.

Ijaz Ahmad was the eldest among three brothers who got married eleven days ago.

Ejaz’s father said that his son had no political affiliation and the victim went with his friends.

On the other hand, Ejaz’s friend said that he was seriously injured in the suicide blast and died of his injuries. The family urged authorities to provide justice to their beloved son.

