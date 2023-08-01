FATF compliance: Pakistan prepares bill to regulate seminaries

Ahead of the end of its tenure, the government is all set to introduce major bill regarding registration and regulation of religious seminaries.

Sources privy to the development said that a legal draft has been meticulously drafted for the registration and regulation of religious seminaries. Under this proposed law, religious seminaries will be required to fulfill specific legal requirements to operate lawfully.

Sources further indicated that the Ministry of Home Affairs has requested the Cabinet’s approval for the Societies Registration Amendment Bill 2023.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the green light for the draft law to be approved by the federal cabinet. Once endorsed by the federal cabinet, the bill will be presented in the parliament for further consideration.

The proposed legislation assumes great significance as it aligns with Pakistan’s efforts to exit the gray list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). As part of the FATF Action Plan, Pakistan has been taking concrete measures to address concerns related to the regulation and oversight of various sectors, including religious seminaries.

Additionally, the government has taken measures to revamp the legal framework governing non-governmental and voluntary organizations, charitable institutions, trusts, and federations. Previous Acts have been repealed, and new Acts have been introduced to enhance transparency, accountability, and compliance with international standards.