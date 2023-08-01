Let bygones be bygones: Fawad on Imran, Nawaz, establishment ‘rift’

Former information minister and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday suggested that establishment, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan should let bygones be bygones.

The former PTI leader appeared before Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to record his statement in the investigation into the cypher and audio leak.

After appearing before the JIT, he spoke to the media and said that he had placed all the facts before the investigation team.

He said that the real problem was how to normalise the situation in Pakistan.

“In my view, the distance between the establishment, Chairman PTI and Nawaz Sharif should be reduced,” Chaudhry said. “The situation should be normalised, and then we should go towards the election.”

Chaudhry expressed doubts about the possibility of holding elections in Pakistan without resolving the ongoing political tensions.

He questioned how any issues that may arise during the election process would be addressed, given the current lack of a democratic atmosphere.

He proposed that a charter of democracy be agreed upon by all stakeholders in order to return the country to a state of normalcy.

He denied that he would soon have a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.