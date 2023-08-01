PTI terminates membership of another 12 incl Usman Buzdar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday issued notices of termination to 12 of its members, including former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

The termination notices to party defectors were signed by PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan.

They include Salman Khan Gadoka, Sabeen Gul, Raja Muhammad Saleem, Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi, Muhammad Zaheer ud Din Khan Alizai, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Muhammad Afzal, Usman Buzdar, Syed Nadeem Zaman Shah, Syed Muhammad Asghar Shah and Sardar Muhammad Khan Laghari,

The action comes as these leaders publicly announced their dissociation from the party through press conferences or video messages following incidents that occurred on May 9.

The notice of termination states, “Therefore, you are served with this notice of termination of your basic membership from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. Your membership has been terminated effective immediately.”

It added, “You are directed to refrain from using the Party name, designation, and/or membership in any manner whatsoever, failing which the Party reserves the right to take action against you, which may also lead to legal action.”