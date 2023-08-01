Online passport renewal fee surges

The cost of renewing a passport online has increased by Rs 1,000. The new fee for online renewal is Rs 4,000, up from Rs 3,000.

The urgent fee for passport renewal has also increased, from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. The fee increase applies to both online and offline applications.

The increase in fees is for the home delivery of the passport which is delivered to the applicant’s home by courier.

To apply for an online passport renewal, applicants must attach a copy of their national identity card and passport.

They must also pay the application fee online.