Global gold price per ounce plummets significantly

The price of the international price of the gold per ounce has been decreased by nine dollars to reach at $1950.

The gold association, in the domestic market the price of 24-Karat gold remained unchanged at Rs222,200 per tola.

On Monday, the per tola price of 24-karat gold has been decreased by Rs2500 and available at Rs222200 on Monday against its sale at Rs 224,700 on last working day.

As per the Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2143 to Rs 190,501 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat remained at Rs 174,626.

Read Also: Dollar sees a hike in interbank, decline in open market