Pakistan » Punjab

LHC suspends order fining three senior Punjab govt officers in Parvez Elahi case

Govt appeal said Special Central Court issue penalty, show-cause notices contrary to facts
Arshad Ali Aug 01, 2023
Lahore High Court. Photo: file
The Lahore High Court has suspended the order imposing a fine on three senior officers of the Punjab Assembly for not presenting PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi despite court orders.

The order to fine the Punjab police chief, the prisons IGP and the home secretary were suspended.

The court issued notices and asked the parties to respond.

The Punjab government had filed an appeal against the orders of the Special Central Court.

A two-member bench of the high court heard the government’s appeal.

The Punjab IGP, the prisons IG and the home secretary were fined Rs50,000 each.

The government’s appeal stated that the Special Central Court issued the penalty and show-cause notices contrary to facts.

