Imran, Bushra’s interim bail in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir Trust cases extended till Aug 4

The Islamabad Accountability Court has extended the interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound Al-Qadir Trust scandal as well as the Toshakhana NAB cases till August 4.

Earlier, Imran’s counsel told the court that they were in the sessions court and had to go there frequently. He then asked for an adjournment after August 12.

Khawaja Haris said he was unable to spend time with his family also due to his busy schedule.

“My son arrived on the 23rd and I have not met him yet either,” Khawaja Haris said.

Judge Muhammad Bashir remarked that Friday could be set for final arguments on the bail.

NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar complained that a new date is given at each hearing.

After extension in the interim bail, the NAB also returned Imran Khan’s mobile phone confiscated during his detention.

Earlier, the court put off the hearing for a while till the PTI chief and his wife reached the court.

The NAB deputy prosecutor general told the court that final arguments on the interim bail were to be held today.

“Until the PTI chairman comes, the court should serve us tea,” prosecutor Afzal Qureshi said in court.

“We can offer you tea, of course,” the judge said at which the courtroom erupted in laughter.