NA passes Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill, it is imperative to amend the Official Secrets Act 1923, and make it more effective in view of the changing social milieu to ensure safety and security of official documents.

The Toshakhana Management and Regulation Bill 2023 passed by the House on Tuesday envisaged that the existing and future gifts to be received in the state repository shall be disposed of through an open auction.

The proceeds from such an auction shall be kept in a separate account and be utilized for promoting female primary education in the most backward areas of the country.

The two bills were moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi.

Other bills that were passed by the House today included Pakistan Airports Authority Bill, 2023, The Promotion and Protection of Gandhara Culture Authority Bill, 2023, The Margalla International University Bill, 2023 and The Thar International Institute Bill, 2023.

The National Assembly on Tuesday also passed a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to ensure payment of minimum wage to the employees in public and private institutions.

The resolution was moved by Aliya Kamran.

The House also passed a resolution recommending the government to rename Gwadar International Airport as Feroz Khan Noon, saying it will be a tribute to the former prime minister.

The resolution was moved by Rana Qasim Noon.

The House has now been adjourned to meet again tomorrow at 11am.