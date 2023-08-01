Every individual’s social responsibility to play their part for economy: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir has insisted that it is everyone’s social responsibility to play their parts for the country’s economy.

“We must never lose hope,” the army chief said while addressing the first Pakistan Minerals Summit being held by the government of Pakistan in Islamabad on Tuesday.

Gen Munir said the government along with all institutions ensured the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Cell, adding that the formation of the recently established council brings all stakeholders on one platform.

“From snow-capped mountains to vast deserts, from the coastline to the plains, what does our country not possess?” the COAS questioned.

He further said that staying on the path of peace and prosperity is persistence.

“Mineral projects are the key to people’s progress,” the army chief said during the address.

He also quoted Surah Rahman, saying God has asked: “And which of the favors of your Lord will you deny?”

Gen Munir said if one maintained such common commitment, then the sky is the limit. He then quoted the holy Quran again, saying God helps those who help themselves.

The army chief thanked the Barrick Gold chief executive officer and President Mark Bristow and Saudi Mining Minister Engineer Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer and other investors.

He then recited Allama Iqbal’s verse:

“Tere darya mein Toofan kyun nahi hai? Khudi teri Muslamaan kyun nahi hai? Abbs hai shikwah taqdeer-e-yazdaan Tu khud taqdeer-e-yazdaan kyun nahi hai?”

The army chief said that the land is endowed with many minerals, and to fully utilize their potential “we invite foreign investors to play their role in discovering the hidden treasures of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s first mineral summit lays down new rules for ease of doing business for domestic and foreign investors in the country, Gen Munir said.

“We will ensure such an investor-friendly system that ensures easy terms and unnecessary delays,” the army chief said.

There are vast mining opportunities in the country, which will be realized through joint efforts, he added.

The Army Chief emphasized on never losing hope and keeping faith in God and recited verses 155 and 156 of Surah Al-Baqarah of the holy Quran, which translates as:

“And We will certainly test you with fear and hunger and lives and wealth and fruits. When any trouble befalls them, they say; Indeed, we are from Allah and to Him we must return.”