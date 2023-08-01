Seven valuable horses ‘mysteriously die’ in Gujrat

Leaving both the owner and authorities baffled, seven valuable horses reared in a Gujrat camp have tragically lost their lives, while the condition of fifteen others remains critical.

According to the police, initial investigations suggest that the cause of the horses’ untimely demise appears to be “their consumption of something poisonous”.

However, the actual cause of the can only be ascertained after the forensic report.

Local authorities have registered a case in connection with the incident, and a comprehensive investigation is underway.

The horses, nurtured by the camp’s owner – who is known for participating in prestigious horse javelin competitions— were highly prized and valued at an astonishing Rs10 lakh each.