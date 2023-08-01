JIT on May 9 incidents summons Imran Khan for 4th time

The joint investigation team constituted to probe into the May 9 violent incidents has summoned PTI Chairman Imran Khan once again over the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House.

According to the police, Imran Khan has been asked to appear at the investigation headquarters on Friday to submit answers to the team’s questions.

They said he has been summoned in all the cases he has been nominated in.

This is the fourth summons issued to the former premier by the joint investigation team. He has only appeared once before the JIT.

Earlier, a case was also filed against Imran Khan at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station for threatening the JIT members during his appearance.

According to the JIT officials, more questions will be asked to the PTI chairman on the events of May 9 during his appearance on Friday, and their written responses will be made part of the investigation.

Previously, the JIT has declared Imran Khan guilty in the violent May 9 incidents on the basis of the investigation conducted so far.