Light to heavy rain falls in different areas of Lahore

Heavy to light rain continues to fall at various places in Lahore, as the monsoon spell in Punjab refuses to subside.

Different areas of the Punjab capital reported various intensities of rainfalls with Jail Road reporting 1.25 millimeter of rain, airport area 48.2mm, Gulberg 4mm, Upper Mall 29mm, Mughalpura 26mm, Tajpura 37mm.

Scattered rainfall in different areas of Gujranwala was also reported that turned the weather pleasant.

In view of the ongoing rains in the city and its surrounding areas, an alert has been issued to all circle officers on the orders of the Lahore chief traffic officer.

In case of an emergency, immediate assistance to citizens should be ensured, the CTO directed.

He further said that additional wardens have been posted on busy and low-lying roads.

The CTO has also cautioned to stay away from electric installations and poles during the rainy season.