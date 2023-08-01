Man spends Rs7 million on himself to look like wolf

A Japanese man has become an internet sensation after spending a staggering ¥3 million (approximately Rs7 million) on a custom-made wolf costume.

Toru Ueda, a 32-year-old highway engineer from Tokyo, fulfilled his childhood dream of transforming into a fearsome predator with this unique creation.

Previously keeping his identity hidden, Ueda has now opened up about his life in the wolf suit. He clarified that he doesn’t wear it in public but prefers to relax at home and escape from his troubles by becoming the wolf.

The impressive costume was commissioned from Zeppet Workshop, a specialized production and modeling company serving the film and TV industries. It took over 50 days to complete, leaving Ueda amazed at the final product.

For him, wearing the wolf suit is a powerful experience, as he sees his reflection in the mirror and truly feels like a wolf. However, he is quick to point out that he’s not a werewolf or a monster; he simply loves the connection with animals that this costume offers.

Ueda’s passion for animals, especially since childhood, led him to realize this dream. He shared his fascination for lifelike animal suits seen on TV, and this inspired him to pursue becoming one himself.

To ensure his wolf costume was as authentic as possible, Ueda met with the Zeppet team multiple times, even compiling a book of photographs of wolves to provide them with accurate references.

Interestingly, Zeppet has seen an increase in customers requesting lifelike suits like Ueda’s for personal use. Over 50 people have approached them with similar ideas.

It seems that Ueda is not the only one embracing this unique trend. Another Japanese man, known as Toco, spent two million Yen (approximately £12,500) to transform into a human-sized rough collie.

He shares his experiences as a dog on his YouTube channel, where he updates followers on various aspects of his canine lifestyle.

With these peculiar yet fascinating transformations, it’s evident that some individuals are finding joy and escape in embodying their favorite animals.