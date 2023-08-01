Maid torture case: Rizwana’s health shows improvement

In a significant development, the condition of 14-year-old housemaid Rizwana, who was allegedly subjected to brutal torture by a civil judge’s wife in Islamabad, showed signs of improvement, according to the medical board’s latest report on Tuesday.

The incident of alleged violence against the housekeeper, Rizwana, who served at the residence of the Administrative Officer of Islamabad Judicial Complex, had sparked outrage and concern across the nation.

During a crucial meeting held at Lahore General Hospital to assess Rizwana’s health, the head of the medical board, Professor Jodut Saleem, informed the media that the young girl’s health had notably improved since yesterday.

“Thanks to the application of oxygen, Rizwana’s breathing difficulties have significantly decreased, and she is now able to communicate.

Professor Jodut Saleem disclosed that Rizwana had been facing complications due to infection, but her condition had shown positive progress. The medical team’s attentive care and treatment have helped alleviate some of the immediate health concerns.

“Today, Rizwana has even expressed her desire to eat solid food,” Professor Jodut Saleem stated, highlighting the encouraging strides the young girl is making in her recovery. In addition to solid food, Rizwana has also been started on a soft diet to aid her recuperation.

The medical board has been providing Rizwana with juices and water to maintain her hydration levels during the healing process.

Key accused in case moves court for bail

Key accused, Soumia Asim, has moved the District and Sessions Courts to seek pre-arrest bail. Soumia Asim, who has been at the center of the controversy, vehemently denies all the allegations made against her in the First Information Report (FIR) and labels them as baseless.

According to the application submitted by Soumia Asim, she maintains that Rizwana was employed at her house with the consent and will of her parents. Furthermore, she adamantly denies any claims of torture or mistreatment inflicted upon the young girl. Soumia Asim asserts that Rizwana was always treated with care and affection, similar to her own children.

Pledging her full cooperation with the investigation, Soumia Asim affirms her willingness to provide a detailed statement before the investigating officer to prove her innocence. She expresses confidence in the upcoming inquiry, hoping that it will shed light on the truth of the matter.

In her application, Soumia Asim raises concerns about the impact of her potential arrest on her honor and dignity. She contends that her reputation could be irreparably damaged if she were to be arrested without sufficient evidence against her. Hence, she implores the court to grant her pre-arrest bail until the final decision is made in the case.

The Rizwana torture case has garnered widespread attention, with public outcry demanding justice for the young victim. While the FIR has alleged severe mistreatment and abuse against Rizwana, the court will now assess the evidence and statements from all parties involved to ascertain the truth behind the disturbing allegations.