Next-gen AirPods rumoured to harness brain wave technology

Apple is working on transforming the future of AirPods, aiming to turn them into versatile health and wellness tools. A recent patent grant allows Apple to incorporate brain mapping capabilities into the AirPods.

The technology behind this innovation involves scattering tiny electrodes throughout the earbuds to track biosignals emitted by the body.

These electrodes will be customizable based on each user’s ear shape and will be present in both wired and wireless AirPods.

The primary application of this technology is electroencephalography (EEG), which measures brain activity.

The patent also reveals the possibility of additional features, such as electromyography (EMG), electrooculography (EOG), electrocardiogram (ECG), galvanic skin response (GSR), and blood volume pulse (BVP) measurements.

Users may be able to trigger an EEG session by pressing an electrode located at the lowermost section of the stem.

However, it’s essential to note that this is still a patent, and the actual implementation into a product may take time.

While Apple is likely to introduce health-related features in future AirPods, the brain mapping facility is not expected to be available anytime soon.

Nevertheless, the continuous advancements in technology indicate that AirPods will go beyond simple wireless earphones, offering a broader range of functions.

As more concrete details emerge, we will keep you updated on the progress of this development.

In the meantime, it’s best to approach this news with a mix of optimism and scepticism.