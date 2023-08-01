Crane collapse kills 17 constructional workers in India

At least 17 workers have been killed while several others are trapped after a crane collapsed during a bridge construction in India’s Maharashtra state on Tuesday.

According to details, the crane toppled onto large concrete slabs crushing laborers working beneath.

Officials said rescue teams are at the site of the crash trying to pull out bodies.

Several injured have been taken to hospital, said authorities.

Footage showed the mangled remains of the equipment on the ground.

Following the incident, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences in a message on Twitter.

Moreover, Modi’s government announced relief assistance of 200,000 rupees for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for the injured.