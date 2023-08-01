Dollar witnesses volatility in interbank

The value of the US dollar experienced slight fluctuations in the interbank market on Tuesday (today), with a notable 11 paisa increase observed in its value against the Pakistani rupee.

Reports indicate that the dollar is being traded at Rs286.75.

However, as the day progressed, the interbank market witnessed a reversal in the trend. The dollar’s value displayed a minor decline of 4 paise, settling at 286 rupees 60 paisas.

During the opening hours of trading today, the Pakistani rupee experienced a slight improvement against the US dollar, appreciating by 0.08%.

On Monday, the rupee had a minor decline, depreciating by 0.07% to settle at 286.64 against the US dollar.